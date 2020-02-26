Not asleep on the job? NH lawyer's sleep apnea claim rejected

The New Hampshire Supreme Court says a lawyer who blamed his professional misconduct on a sleep disorder was appropriately punished for lying to a client and charging her for work he never did.

The court recently upheld an attorney disciplinary committee's recommendation that Joshua Mesmer be suspended for three years for repeatedly lying to a client about filing paperwork on her behalf. Mesmer argued that his sleep apnea rendered him incapable of “knowingly” committing the violations and that the illness should have been considered a significant mitigating factor in determining his punishment.

His attorney declined to comment Wednesday.

