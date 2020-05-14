Notch Road open for the season

For those itching for a roadtrip, VTrans says the Notch Road is officially open for the season.

In a Twitter post Thursday, VTrans announced that the seasonally closed Route 108 between Stowe and Smugggler's Notch was open. It's been closed since the snow started piling up in early November.

The narrow, winding road is closed to truck and tour bus traffic and violators can face fines upwards of $1,100. Despite the strict regulations and signage, several big rigs often get stuck throughout the season.

