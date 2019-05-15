Notch Road reopens for the season

It's a sure sign of spring in Vermont-- the Notch Road has reopened for the season.

Courtesy: VTrans

VTrans closes a section of scenic Route 108 from Cambridge to Stowe for the winter each year once it gets covered with snow.

Wednesday afternoon, VTrans announced the road through Smugglers' Notch is open for the season, and they sent a picture of the now-open roadway.

The road reopened five days earlier last year.

A reminder that tractor-trailers are not allowed through the Notch.