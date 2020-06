The Notch Road will be closed again Thursday.

We told you earlier this week about a rock slide on Route 108 in Cambridge that closed the road way after damaged several vehicles and blocking traffic.

The scenic road will be closed again starting at 8:30 a.m. Thursday and will be closed until 7 p.m. That's because crews say they still need to remove a large boulder from the roadway.

We'll keep you updated when the road is back open.