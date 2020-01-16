Notorious Vermont ex-con sentenced to 10 years for child porn

A convicted Addison County child rapist who triggered a national outcry in 2006 over lenient sentencing has been sentenced again for possessing child porn.

Federal authorities say Mark Hulett, 48, of Ferrisburgh, was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty last September. Hulett was one of eight men charged last May in a child pornography crackdown that federal officials dubbed "Operation Bada-Bing." Prosecutors say Hulett had more than 2,000 child pornography images on his computer, including images depicting prepubescent minors.

Hulett gained national attention in 2006 when Vermont Superior Court Judge Edward Cashman sentenced him to 60 days in jail after being convicted of raping a child over a four-year period. Cashman said the short sentence was needed to ensure Hulett could receive sex offender treatment. The sentence was later lengthened and Hulett spent five years in prison.

