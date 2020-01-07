November jury selection in NH crash that killed 7 motorcyclists

A judge's order says jury selection is scheduled by November in the pending trial of a pickup truck driver accused of causing a collision that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire.

Lawyers reached an agreement on deadlines for the scheduling of motions, trial witness lists and the possibility of a plea in the case of Volodymyr Zhukovskyy.

He was indicted last year on multiple counts of negligent homicide and driving under the influence in the June 21 crash in Randolph.

Zhukovskyy, 24, of West Springfield, Massachusetts, has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He's been jailed without bail since the crash.

