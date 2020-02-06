Nuclear panel moves to shift some costs to NorthStar

A panel of Vermont citizens has voted to give conceptual approval to changes in its enabling legislation to transfer a portion of the costs of the panel to the owner of the Vermont Yankee nuclear site.

The Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel voted unanimously Monday, with two abstaining representatives from NorthStar Vermont Yankee LLC, to set a contribution from Northstar at $35,000.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports that the money will be used to pay for experts, public education and meeting logistics.

NorthStar's corporate counsel says the company has no objection to the changes, but the company's board will have to give final approval.

