Number of women opting to freeze their eggs growing

With more millennials entering their thirties many are starting a family, but an increasing number of women are also taking steps to push back childbirth by freezing their eggs.

To freeze or not to freeze? That is the question more women are asking. Around 5,000 egg freezing cycles were performed in the United States in 2013, but according to science daily that number was expected to jump to 76,000 in 2018.

The Oocyte cryopreservation procedure allows women the option to give birth at a later date. Dr. Zaher Merhi at new hope fertility center in New York City says one reason for the increase -- egg freezing is no longer considered an experimental procedure.

But, there's a window for women who want to do it. "As women get older and especially when she hits 35-years-old, after that the quality and quantity of eggs starts to decline," Dr. Merhi said.

The cost is also a challenge. The entire process can run six to ten-thousand dollars, as there are three steps -- ovarian stimulation, egg retrieval and freezing. And a woman may need to go through this process more than once to in order to have success.

Despite some of the obstacles, egg freezing is an option that more young women are considering.