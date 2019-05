A Catholic convent in Burlington will be closing its doors this summer.

Courtney Lamdin/Seven Days

After serving the area for 145 years, The Sisters of Mercy announced last month they plan to vacate the Mount Saint Mary's Motherhouse on Mansfield Avenue. News of the possible sale of the prime property has caused a stir in the Burlington real estate market.

Galen Ettlin spoke with Seven Days' Courtney Lamdin who wrote about the story in this week's issue.