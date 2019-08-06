Nun killed in Adirondack head-on crash

A head-on collision in the Adirondacks has killed a nun from Albany.

New York State Police responded Monday afternoon to the crash on

Route 74 in the town of Schroon. Authorities say Sister Monica Murphy, 77, was headed east when she lost control of her and crashed into a pickup truck coming the other way. She died from her injuries.

Two people in the pickup were treated and released from the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

WRGB-TV reports Murphy was the director at the Pyramid Life Center and also had connections to Catholic Central High School in Albany. She was a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet for the past 58 years.

In a Twitter post the Albany Diocese said Murphy was "a beloved figure in our Diocese, bringing her passion for her Catholic faith — and for all people — to everything she did."

