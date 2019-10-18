District investigates staff for violating student restraint policy

An Upper Valley school district is investigating after employees at a school allegedly didn't follow procedures while restraining students.

According to Vermont law, teachers are allowed to restrain problem students in some circumstances. However, those instances must be fully documented. According to Orange East Supervisory Union Superintendent Emilie Knisley, that may not have happened in Newbury.

The alleged incidents happened last school year at the Newbury Elementary school. According to a letter sent out by Knisley, school employees may have "departed from the rules" that govern a student's restraint and failed to properly report the events.

The principal at the time, Chance Lindsley, now works at another school in the district and has been put on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues. The district says it's common protocol and there is no indication Lindsley did anything wrong. We have also confirmed at least one other staff member at the Newbury School has also been put on leave.

"Not following rules of restraint and seclusion is unacceptable and I will investigate to determine the specific facts," Knisley said in the letter. "The district and supervisory union are committed to safe schools that support student learning."

She added that the district has taken steps to make sure that staff are fully trained and expectations are met. She says any staff member who does not meet those expectations will face disciplinary actions.

