‘OK with killing anybody’: Navy SEALs describe platoon leader accused of war crimes

(CNN) - Video of interviews have been released from the investigation into the Navy SEAL acquitted of murdering an ISIS terrorist.

Navy SEAL Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher was acquitted of killing a 17-year-old Islamic terrorist while deployed to Iraq in 2017. He was convicted of posing for a photo with the captive’s corpse. (Source: Andrea Gallagher/CNN)

Fellow SEALs told investigators Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher posed for photos with the body of the fighter and shot into a crowd of civilians.

The New York Times published the never-before-seen interviews with normally silent members of the elite commando force. They were related to the U.S. military’s investigation into the conduct of Gallagher.

"I heard more rumors and stuff like that of Eddie targeting civilians," said one of the unidentified men in the interviews.

" I saw Eddie take a shot at probably a 12-year-old kid," said another SEAL.

SEALs who served under Gallagher painted a disturbing picture of their platoon leader. describing him as having a hunger for violence.

"The guy got crazier and crazier," one said.

"Eddie would tell you he was perfectly okay with killing anybody," another told investigators.

Gallagher was accused of war crimes but acquitted of murdering a 17-year-old Islamic terrorist while deployed to Iraq in 2017. He was convicted of posing for a photo with the captive’s corpse.

President Donald Trump stepped in to restore Gallagher's rank last month, prompting the resignation of Navy Secretary Richard Spencer over the interference.

In a statement, Gallagher said he was surprised and disgusted by the "blatant lies" told about him.

