O'Rourke visits New Hampshire

Democratic candidate for President, Beto O'Rourke, visited Colby-Sawyer College in New London, N.H. Friday. It was his first appearance on a college campus since launching his campaign.

The former Texas Congressman spoke on a number of topics.

When asked about refugees, O'Rourke said he would reverse the Trump Administration's decision to eliminate aid to Central American countries.

In another town hall meeting Friday, he spoke out about the recent school shootings.

"We know that there's an answer to this," O'Rourke said. "We know that universal background checks in those states that have adopted them have brought down gun violence by nearly half. We know that there's no reason to sell weapons of war into our communities. Weapons that were sold to United States Military, because they are very effective at killing people in great numbers.

O'Rourke is one of 22 people vying for the democratic nomination for president.

