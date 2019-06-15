Off-duty EMT helps save life

Corey Boisvert was driving home May 23 on Route 100 in Eden, Vermont during the evening commute when she happened upon an accident. A car had crashed into a building, but the driver behind the wheel survived. Things would have taken a turn for the worse, if not for a quick thinking EMT and a couple of passersby springing into action.

During her 20 years of experience as an EMT, the last four in Morristown, Boisvert has learned that the work never stops, even if you're off the clock.

Boisvert said, "I just did what I do everyday. I noticed some people getting out running which is unusual."

She pulled over and headed to the scene where a man had crashed his car into the old Ingalls Marke, and smoke was coming from the hood.

Her attempts to radio the nearby fire and rescue crew at North Hyde Park were not successful.

"When I first got on scene, I thought that we had a fatality," said Boisvert.

The driver was unresponsive, bleeding from his mouth, nose and ears, and pinned under the dash board. Boisvert still felt a pulse though, so she, along with two other bystanders, decided to pull him from his car.

"Once we got him free, we dragged him back as far as we could, at that time the front of the car was all flames," Boisvert said.

The North Hyde Park fire department arrived minutes later.

When asked if Boisvert is a hero, Brent Lanpher, the man pulled from the car said, "In my mind there's no reason why she shouldn't be. You get on scene thinking you've got somebody trapped in a car on fire in the side of a building, and you get there, and you just find out you have to extinguish a car fire. That's pretty easy to get along with."

"To me, the people that stopped, that don't see it everyday, that don't have to make decisions often, those are the ones that are heroes. Those are the ones that made all the difference," said Boisvert.

For Boisvert, it's all in a days work, which also includes how to be humble.

Vermont State Police say the cause of the crash is still under investigation.