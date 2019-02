A New Jersey man is in jail after biting an officer at Jay Peak.

Police said they responded to the resort at about 6 p.m. Saturday for a report of an unruly, drunk male.

Daniel Syzdek, 22, was placed into protective custody due to his aggressiveness towards other people there.

Syzdeck resisted and bit a trooper in the process. The trooper was not hurt.

Syzdek is scheduled to appear in court Monday.