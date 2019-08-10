Officers identified in Friday's Montpelier shooting

The Vermont State Police say Cpl. Chad Bean is the Montpelier police officer who fired his patrol rifle during an incident on Friday that left a man dead. According to VSP, Cpl. Bean has been employed by the Montpelier Police Department since February of 2007.

He shot and killed Mark Johnson after Johnson allegedly raised a gun towards Cpl. Bean and another officer on a bridge on Spring Street. That second Montpelier Police Officer has been identified as Chris Quesnel.

Police later discovered the gun in Johnson's possession was a pellet gun. Police were initially responding to reports of a man armed with a knife trying to get into an apartment complex Friday morning.

The officers are on administrative leave per their department policy and Vermont State police are still investigating.