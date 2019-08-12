Official: Members 'logical choice' to buy bankrupt ski club

The former chief financial officer of the Hermitage Club says members are the most logical buyers of the private ski resort, which is in bankruptcy.

But club member Robert Coffin, who's critical of the Chapter Seven proceeding, tells the Brattleboro Reformer he'd be "very surprised" if it's up and running for the winter season.

The resort is at Haystack Mountain in Wilmington.

All of the ski resort assets are being sold after the Hermitage Club bankruptcy case went from Chapter 11 reorganization to Chapter 7 liquidation last month.

Dan Solaz, former chief financial officer, said the liquidation allows an opportunity for club members to buy the facility and make a fresh start.

