Officials say appeals may kill Montpelier parking garage project

A planned parking garage and hotel in Montpelier may be in trouble.

Artist's rendering

The opposition group Friends of Montpelier is challenging the Montpelier Development Review Board's approval of the garage. They're raising at least 20 issues with the Vermont Environmental Court. Fraser says delays and the cost of appeals could end a private hotel development which the garage relies on for financing.

"It could, sure. I hope not. But, the passage of time is certainly a factor that could have an impact on whether this goes ahead," Fraser said. "If the garage goes down there won't be a hotel. If the hotel withdraws because of time, there won't be a garage."

Voters approved a $10.5 million bond for the garage in November, but the city is also counting on property taxes from the hotel to pay for the garage.

