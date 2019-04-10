Officials: No crime to prosecute in white supremacist banners

Burlington police and Chittenden County officials say there is no crime to prosecute after two Burlington LGBTQ centers and a synagogue were targeted in February by what police call a white supremacist group.

The Ohavi Zedek Synagogue, The Pride Center, and Outright Vermont, an LGBTQ advocacy center, were plastered with posters by a group called Patriot Front.

In response to a Freedom of Information Act request from the The Burlington Free Press, authorities found "no crime to prosecute at this time."

Burlington Police examined security footage from several businesses near where the posters were found and determined they were likely put up at night. The bias incidents were reported to the Vermont Attorney General's office.