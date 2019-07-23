Officials assessing flash-flooding damage in Grafton County

Federal and state officials are conducting preliminary damage assessments in Grafton County from recent heavy rains and flash flooding.

The assessments, which started Tuesday, are being done to support a request for a federal disaster declaration and assistance.

State Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Jennifer Harper requested a visit from the Federal Emergency Management Agency following the July 11 storm.

Flooding was reported in the towns of Hebron, Groton, Rumney, Canaan, Orange and Plymouth after several inches of rain fell in the area in a short amount of time and washed out many roads.

