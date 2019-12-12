Officials hope Statehouse ice rink open for the holidays

City officials in Montpelier say they hope the ice rink on the Statehouse lawn will be open for the holidays.

The Times Argus reports that preparations for installing the rink have been underway this week. A newly designed rink opened last year after complaints about the wooden railing around a previous rink. The assistant city manager said she expected the preparations to be completed by the end of the week. She says the rink will then be filled with water. When it opens to the public depends on when the water freezes.

