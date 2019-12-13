Officials mum on mystery odor at Fanny Allen

It's been over three weeks and there's still no word on what's causing a mystery odor at Fanny Allen.

Hospital officials say that crews are still testing and meeting but no update on what the smell is that has gotten people sick. This also happened in October. Staff say they smelled a mystery odor only in the OR. It made some sick and forced dozens of surgeries to cancel or relocate to the the main UVM Medical Center campus.

Right now the OR is closed till at least the end of the month.

