Officials plan new human services website to replace Vermont Health Connect

The state of Vermont is working to roll out a new website that would eventually replace Vermont Health Connect and allow residents to apply for a range of social service programs, but some lawmakers are wary of the final price tag.

The Integrated Eligibility and Enrollment Program aims to be a one stop shop for Vermonters applying for state services such as food stamps or health care and will eventually replace parts of the Health Connect system, which had issues from its inception in 2013.

The system would allow users to scan and upload documents with their phone. Because it's so complex, the state is rolling it out in 12 stages. For comparison, Vermont Health Connect envisioned as one big package.

Integrated Eligibility is slated to cost just over $13 million in state and federal dollars in 2020. Officials say they can't yet put a final price tag on what the system will cost because there will be ongoing costs associated with new technology over the years.

Senator Randy Brock, R- Franklin County, is questioning the program's cost and accountability. "How much are we continuing to spend now continuing to spend for workarounds, for outside contractors for temporary employees, for a variety of things that should have been in that system that were part of it and for Integrated Eligibility. How much are we going to spend to replace those things in Vermont Health Connect that didn't work and never have worked," he said.

State officials admit that it's a challenge to know the full cost of program because they are taking it one step at a time, but they say rolling it out in a modular fashion gives the state more financial flexibility and gives the program a greater chance of success. They say it also gives the programmers the ability to better respond to technical challenges because they're dealing with singular components of the system.

