Officials say 14 killed, 35 hurt in Kazakhstan plane crash

A Kazakhstan plane with 100 people aboard has crashed shortly after takeoff early Friday, killing at least 14 people while at least 35 others survived with injuries.

The aircraft hit a concrete fence and a two-story building after takeoff from Almaty International Airport.

In a statement on its Facebook page, the airport says there was no fire and a rescue operation got underway immediately following the crash.

The plane was flying to Nur-Sultan, the country’s capital formerly known as Astana.

The aircraft was identified as a Fokker-100, a medium-sized, twin-turbofan jet airliner.

The company manufacturing the aircraft went bankrupt in 1996 and the production of the Fokker-100 stopped the following year.

