Officials say Cotton Brook landslide is still active and changing

State geologists are continuing to monitor a devastating landslide that damaged popular trails in the Mt. Mansfield State Forest back in June.

We're told the Cotton Brook landslide is still active and changing. Vermont Commissioner of Forests, Parks and Recreation Mike Snyder says the landslide will continue to be dynamic for some time.

The landslide has closed all of Fosters Trail along with the Cotton Brook Road and says there's no way to fix it other than to let it naturally re-vegetate and settle.

"In regard to built infrastructure, like Cotton Brook Road and Fosters Trail, they are both indetermined. Fosters Trail, a section of it is just gone, that won't recover. We're hopeful to have a chance over time to see what's possible in way of relocation of that portion and reconnect the trails and maybe get some wonderful recreational resource," said Snyder.

He says they are hopeful that the road will be open and safe soon, but urges hikers to leave this area alone and says there are plenty of other places to go in the meantime.