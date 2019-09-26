Shelter 'expectations' keep some homeless on the streets

Despite services that are available to the Burlington areas homeless population, many choose to remain on the street.

It's a lifestyle that's off the beaten path and that's how Dragon Williams likes it. "Without going through COTS -- and they want to put their thumb on you," said Williams.

Williams chooses to be homeless because he says going to one of the shelters in Chittenden County, like those provided by the Committee on Temporary Shelter, takes away his freedom.

"They also push religion, their own type of religion, their own AA stuff," said Williams.

Will Towne with Spectrum Youth and Family Services says they only have a few rules and that's to keep people safe. "They really revolve around safety of the clients that we serve, the residents that we house and the staff that we have working for us," said Towne.

He says they do not condone violence weapons or substances to come into the facility, but they don't do body checks. And he says there is no mandate against substance use, but there is an honor system. Towne asks that people who are drunk or high not return to the housing. "We have a lot of youth that are in recovery and we want to maintain a safe space for everybody," he said.

But Towne says expectations are what keep some people like Williams from coming and staying. He says those expectations include teaching life skills so this is the last stop that they ever have in a residential program.

"We have expectations like any other housing program, rules like you do have to do your chores. We do have an expectation of quiet hours of certain times of the night," said Towne.

He says they do have a curfew system that gets less restrictive as you spend more time.

But Williams says there has to be a better way to take care of people who choose to not live a traditional life style.