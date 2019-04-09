'Stay off, stay away, stay alive' near train tracks

With warmer weather on the way, officials are warning people to stay away from railroad tracks.

They say every three hours a person or vehicle is struck by a train in the United States, most resulting in death or serious injury.

It might sound like common sense, but there has already been one death in Vermont on a railroad track this year.

"Keep your head up, make sure there's nothing coming and cross quickly," said Hugh Pratt of Burlington.

That's the advice Pratt would give someone who didn't know about the rules about railroad tracks.

"The safest place to cross the track is either where there is a pedestrian bridge or where a road or street crosses the tracks," said Alan Franklin, with Operation Lifesaver, a nonprofit public safety education and awareness organization.

Following that advice could help keep you alive. There were four deaths in Vermont involving a train in 2015. There was one in 2016 and 2017.

Franklin has six words for pedestrians close to the tracks: "stay off, stay safe, stay alive."

He says the average freight train weighs 12 million pounds. All that weight traveling at 55 miles per hour would take about a mile for it to come to a stop.

Trains in southern Vermont can travel at speeds of 79 mph, increasing the distance needed to come to a complete stop.

It's not just for your safety but for your wallet. Franklin says trespassing on tracks brings fines of upwards of $250.

As Jane McNeil waits for her train to Massachusetts, she says she wasn't aware of train track trespassing laws, but knows to keep a safe distance. "I certainly wouldn't want any part of it or my family any part of it," she said.

