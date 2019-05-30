Officials say there's more to Vermont's new homeless survey count

A new study based on a count on one day in January says the overall rate of homelessness is down in Chittenden County, which seems like good news to many.

Cropped Photo: Alex Proimos / CC BY 2.0 (MGN)

But Channel 3's Connor Cyrus is discovering that some numbers bring up concerns for officials.

While the report says the number of homelessness on that January day was down, they are worried about some other numbers like the increase in the youth homeless, it went up from 23 to 37 percent.

They are also worried about the growing number of families who were homeless for the first time.

We'll break it all down for you coming up on Channel 3 This Morning at 6:30 a.m.