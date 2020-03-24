Officials suspect maple sugaring operation sparked garage fire

Fire officials suspect that a maple sugaring operation in a garage caused a fire that destroyed the garage and damaged a home in Hartford.

The Valley News reports that when firefighters arrived, they said the two-car garage was fully engulfed on Saturday evening.

They said the fire extended into the main house, about 10 feet away from the garage.

The Hartford Fire Department says the main fire was put out within about 10 minutes, with limited damage to the house, but the fire destroyed the garage and a vehicle inside of it.

