Officials taking questions on Plattsburgh revitalization effort

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative has left Plattsburgh residents with many questions over the years, and Wednesday all of those questions can be answered.

The DRI Team is hosting an open house Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. for all residents to come out and ask their questions. They will have all the data they have collected regarding the DRI at their fingertips to show how and why these decisions have been made.

Prime Companies-- the company building the mixed-use building on the Durkee Street Lot-- will also be there to answer any questions regarding the development.

"People just hearing so much noise and so much screaming on all sides, they don't know what to believe. So, we hope that the forums like this or forums like at the farmers market people can come and ask all the questions they want and see the renderings and see the analysis that our team has worked for years and years to produce and see that yeah, there really is a plan," said Mayor Colin Read, D-Plattsburgh.

The open house will take place at the Plattsburgh Farmers and Crafters Market Wednesday starting at 4 p.m.