It may be hard to believe, but Thursday, experts in the Adirondacks will be discussing how to reduce the amount of salt used on winter roads.

It's part of the Adirondack Champlain Regional Salt Summit.

The goal is to keep winter roads and parking lots safe while at the same time reducing the use of road salt which can be harmful to the environment.

Organizers say about 150 government, business, and scientific representatives will gather in Lake Placid.