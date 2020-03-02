Officials try to calm nerves as NY reports 1st COVID-19 case

New York leaders are seeking to calm jittery nerves after the city recorded its first confirmed case of the new coronavirus.

They said Monday that the disease is dangerous but a manageable threat. The state is increasing its testing capacity and telling people to expect the smell of bleach from cleaning in public areas, including subways. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the 39-year-old health care worker who tested positive wasn't believed to have been contagious when she returned Tuesday from a trip to Iran.

Officials underscored that the woman's symptoms are so mild that she can recover at home, not in a hospital.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

