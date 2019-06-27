Officials unveil Lake Carmi aeration system

Cyanobacteria, commonly known as blue-green algae, has plagued Lake Carmi for over a decade. Now state officials and environmental experts hope they finally have a solution to rid the lake of the toxic substance.

"Our motto is 'One Happy Lake,' and truly today we are a happy bunch of campers today, I'll tell ya that," said Peter Benevento, president of the Lake Carmi Camper's Association and a member of the Franklin Watershed Committee.

A specialized aeration system was unveiled Thursday afternoon at Lake Carmi. It's the only whole lake aeration system in Vermont and one of the largest systems ever designed, with over 40 miles of airline, 80 diffusers and two compressor systems.

Governor Phil Scott is looking forward to seeing improvements. "It's going to take some time, but we are really moving in the right direction," Scott said.

"The purpose of the aeration system is to stop the release of phosphorus from the sediments at the bottom of the lake," explained Vermont Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Julie Moore. "The many diffusers now spread across deep areas of the lake will keep the water at the bottom oxygenated, changing the chemistry there and preventing the release of nutrients from sediments."

Legacy phosphorous is made up of sediments that have accumulated in the lake for decades and data indicates that is what feeds the toxic blooms. Officials say the new system should reduce the intensity and duration of the blooms by cutting off most of the food that feeds them.

These toxic algae generally doesn't appear until the end of the summer and local residents hope the new system will put an end to the awful sight and the horrid smell.

"Rotten eggs, and I think that is being kind. It's just terrible. It's not a nice experience to be living by a lake that is blooming blue-green algae. It doesn't look nice, it doesn't smell nice, and you can't do anything. You're just paralyzed," Benevento said.

He says the new aeration system will not only help the health of the lake, it will also assist the local economy by keeping the water cleaner for a longer summer.