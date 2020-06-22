Officials urge caution with more motorcyclists on the road

With summer temperatures, more motorcyclists will be out taking a ride and safety experts are asking drivers and riders to stay safe.

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Jackson County. (MGN)

According to The Vermont Agency of Transportation, there were a 151 reported motocycle related accidents in the state in 2019. That's down 7 accidents since 2018.

In order to be safe, the chief of driver development at the DMV, David Evans recommends all gear all the time. That includes a helmet, gloves, long sleeves or a jacket, and jean like material pants.

The DMV also offers three levels of motorcycle skills courses ranging from basic to experienced and they have reopened registration for those with the next available course starting August 5th.

Evans also says he sees one common mistake when riders get behind the handlebars.

"One of the mistakes that people make is they put themselves in vicarious situations by riding above their abilities," says Evans. "Stay within your skill level, find nice quiet roads. nice quiet streets and ride on those before you get out on a main highway."

Drivers are encouraged to take an extra moment to look out for motorcyclists, keep a safe distance away and be sure a motorcyclist's turn signal is valid.