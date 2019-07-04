Officials warn anglers of invasive Fishhook waterflea in Lake Champlain

Anglers will need to keep an eye on their gear after coming from Lake Champlain this holiday weekend.

Officials say they've seen large amounts of an invasive waterflea.

Boat launch stewards with the Lake Champlain Basin Program say anglers returning from the Shelburne Bay have seen Fishhook waterfleas on their gear.

There are no known risks to human health from the aggressive predator, but they are known for hanging on to your fishing gear.

It is native to Eurasia and eats plankton which are food for native species in Lake Champlain.

Fishhook waterfleas are often tough to see, so officials urge lake users to help prevent the spread by cleaning their boats and fishing lines when moving between lakes.