Offshore drilling ban bill approved by NY state Legislature

An offshore drilling ban for New York's waters has been approved by the Democrat-controlled state Legislature.

The Senate easily approved the measure Tuesday, a day after the legislation passed in the Assembly.

The bill now goes to Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who supports the ban.

The legislation would bar the state from granting permits for drilling or oil or gas exploration in offshore areas controlled by the state. Such a ban would make it harder for any drilling to occur close to coastal New York, even in waters controlled by the federal government.

The action comes after the Republican Trump administration proposed to open more offshore U.S. coastal areas to drilling.

The Albany legislation was sponsored by Assemblyman Steve Englebright, D- Setauket, and Sen. Todd Kaminsky, D-Long Beach.

