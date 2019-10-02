Ohio mom dons unicorn costume in effort to slow speeders near bus stop

An Ohio woman said trying to get drivers to slow down in her neighborhood has become like chasing unicorns, so to solve the problem, she decided to dress like one.

Beth Phillips Blair has been wearing a unicorn costume and holding a sign urging drivers to slow down near her children’s bus stop in Centerville.

The speed limit is 25 mph, but she said many drivers break it.

She also said her campaign has been getting good vibes from kids and other parents.

“It’s been amazing. All the kids on buses, all the kids going in from school wave every single morning. They get all excited. A lot of moms who have dealt with the same problem on their streets honk and wave if they stop on the streets. They’re like, ‘We support you,’” Blair said.

Police are less excited about her campaign. They said her dancing and her costume can distract drivers.

