Old Man Memorial site to be turned over to state in 2020

A New Hampshire legacy fund will turn over the Old Man memorial site to the state in 2020 after completion.

The Old Man of the Mountain Legacy Fund has been working to create a memorial for the crumbled granite formation that resembled a human profile in Franconia Notch State Park.

The Caledonian Record reports that there are two remaining projects before the site is turned over: a walkway to Profile Lake and a platform over the wetlands that connect to the Pemigewasset Trail.

Dick Hamilton, a founding member of the legacy fund, says when the turnover occurs depends on when the projects are finished.

