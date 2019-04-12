Old North End Community Center capital campaign in the homestretch

A big project in Burlington aims to bring people together.

The former St. Joseph's school, home of the Champlain Housing Trust's Old North End Community Center, last week got a huge boost from Trey and Dominique Pecor -- a half-a-million dollar donation.

Galen Ettlin spoke with former Burlington Mayor Peter Clavelle, the chair for the center's capital campaign, about what the space is being used for now and what they hope to do in the future.

Click here for more information to find out more about the project.

