Old Spokes Home finds new location

Bucket brigades are a system typically used by firefighters, handing off supplies from one person to another in an assembly-line fashion. On an early Saturday morning, it was used to help out a Burlington business.

About 50 volunteers lugged tires, bike frames, and other gear across North Winooski Avenue, and it's all to help a non-profit relocate.

The "Old Spokes Home" has been running their workshop out of the basement of the old Good News Garage, and now they're moving across the street.

"This is really a community-based effort because there are so many people that care about helping people get on bikes," Executive Director Laura Jacoby said. "I think that the passion you see here from people putting in hours through the slush and snow really shows the commitment people have to this place and the organization."

The shop is now located in a much bigger space and will allow them to house more bikes for sale.

"They do really awesome things in the community through the bike recycle program so this is kind of a big step up for their organization," said volunteer Matthew Cropp. "I'm so happy they're making this move."

Renovations on the new shop are expected to be completed in March.