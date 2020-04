An old hockey stick is getting buzz online after reportedly being found in a Vermont home.

Courtesy: Goldin Auctions

According to Goldin Auctions, a hockey stick from the mid to late 19th century was originally found in Northfield, Vermont and now up for grabs.

It's known in hockey circles as the Morse Stick.

The auction website calls it one of the most unique, if not historic items ever offered, and says it was appraised at $3.5M!

