'Old school' technique helps expert ID remains from 1969

New Hampshire authorities say the remains of a shooting victim found on the side of a highway 50 years ago have been identified as a Vermont man who had been released from prison three months earlier.

The body of Winston “Skip” Morris was discovered near Interstate 93 in Salem on Aug. 7, 1969.

The 30-year-old Barre, Vermont, man had been shot at least six times in the head.

Investigators had exhumed his body in 2012 and repeatedly submitted his fingerprints to databases over the years, but didn't get a match until a crime lab worker manually plotted a print.

