Olivia Lyons' shares tips to beat the boredom

With most people working from home and others choosing to isolate, you may find yourself running out of things to do at home. Our Olivia Lyons shares some ideas to beat the boredom.

I'm actually at my parents' house right now. My dad came in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, so as a precaution, we decided it would be best for me to quarantine, as well.

So what do you do when you're confined to a house? Whether you're under quarantine or you're choosing to self-isolate, here are some ideas I have come up with.

-Whip up a homemade face mask with one tablespoon of yogurt, used coffee grounds and honey. Mix the ingredients in a bowl and put on your face for about 20 minutes. The coffee grounds exfoliate your skin, while some people claim yogurt reduces the look of wrinkles and honey naturally cleanses.

-Flip through old photo albums.

-Read that book you've been meaning to.

-Strike up a conversation with neighbors walking by outside.

-You might have some old puzzles buried in the back of a closet that you haven't thought about for years. Well, now is a great time to break them out. And a tip, if you do it on a large piece of cardboard, you can always take it away when it's time for dinner.

-If you live in an area where you can get outside, get some fresh air and exercise, you should! It will help alleviate some of the feelings of being cooped up.

-Some streaming sites like Spotify allow you to make collaborative playlists you can then share with your friends and family to see what everyone is listening to these days.

As more people are staying home, they are calling it being alone, together. And if you ask me, being able to stay in my pajamas all day makes a tough situation, just a little bit better.