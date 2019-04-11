Olympian lobbies Vt. lawmakers to address climate change

An Olympian from Vermont on Thursday lobbied lawmakers to address climate change.

Alex Deibold won a bronze medal in snowboard cross at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

The Manchester native spoke to the Legislature's climate caucus about climate change. He's part of Protect Our Winters, a nonprofit advocacy group working to advance policies that address climate change.

Deibold says he learned to snowboard in Vermont but has since relocated to Utah where the winter conditions are more consistent.

"As a local Vermonter, this is where I grew up and where I started snowboarding. And those memories are so important and so cherished to me, I want to make sure the next generation has all the same opportunities I did," Deibold said. "I actually relocated to the western U.S. to make sure that I had a little higher elevation and more consistency in my training."

Lawmakers have faced heavy pressure from climate activists in recent years to adopt new policies.