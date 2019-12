The Stars of Ice Holiday show is happening at the Olympic Center in Lake Placid on December 30th at 7 p.m.

To tell us more about the event, we talked with Olympic Silver Medalist Paul Wylie.

Kurt Browning, a three-time Olympian and four-time Canadian national champion is expected to headline the Emmy Award-winning production.

Tickets start at $30 and are available now by calling 518-523-3330 or online.

