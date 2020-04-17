Olympic skier to sing for online fundraiser

An athlete known for the slopes is switching to songs, at least for Friday night.

Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin will be singing LIVE on Facebook at 7 p.m.

Shiffrin is an American two-time Olympic gold medalist who is also a self-taught singer and guitarist.

Shiffrin joins singer KT Tunstall, who is best known for the hits "Black Horse and the Cherry Tree" and "Suddenly I See."

The performance is a fundraiser for Goggles for Docs. They provide healthcare workers with ski/snowboard goggles as they treat COVID-19 patients.

Click here to watch it.