Once in a lifetime shot

As the UVM men's basketball team is looking to upset the defending national champs, Virginia, this week, someone else from UVM is trying to get national attention on the basketball court.

Sophomore Jack Woodruff is looking to take social media by storm with his trick shots. The southeastern Connecticut native videotapes his shots and posts them to Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. He's had thousands of likes and views. His videos have even made it on Sportscenter's Top 10. Jack films his videos on the basketball court at UVM's fitness center.

'"Honestly it's a really sweet gig," Woodruff said.

Woodruff was first inspired during his high school years, watching other basketball videos on YouTube. He thought he could do something just as similar or better than what he saw.

"It just kind of kicked off and worked," Woodruff said. "People seemed to like it."

Woodruff says, on average, he's at the fitness center three to four hours per weekend.

"Really it just comes down to patience," Woodruff said. "It comes down to being like, I'm going to make this if I try enough, if I keep working at it."

The ideas for Woodruff's trick shots come from social media.

"I will see something on Instagram, like a cool layup or a dunk or something and say, 'hey I can do that from half court,' or I can tweak it a little bit to turn it into something that I think could be pretty cool," Woodruff said.

One of his videos reached 14,000 views, another video was re-posted 260,000 times.

The trick shots are one element of the videos. Woodruff's creative celebrations after making one of his trick shots are the other part.

"Celebrations are the funnest part in my opinion," Woodruff said. "It's just really in my head, I'm like, I've got to do this really tough thing, but afterwards I've just got to remember to do something funny and entertaining, because that's half the trick shots."

