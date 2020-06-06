One dead following ATV accident

An ATV accident in Washington, Vermont has left one person dead, and at least one other injured.

On Saturday morning at around 3 am, Vermont State Police responded to a reported crash on East Orange Rd. in Washington.

The operator, Samantha Eastman, 34, of St. Johnsbury was operating the Polaris Ranger at the time of the crash.

Police statements say witnesses claim the ATVs were driving up and down the roads into the early hours of the morning at high rates of speed.

Police say the ATV was traveling too fast for the terrain and lost control, and rolled onto the driver's side. Two of the passengers were ejected, and one was pinned under the vehicle.

One passenger, 22-year-old Olivia Reed of Barre was announced dead on the scene.

The other, Charlie Jobin, 28 of Groton is in unknown condition.

Eastman sustained a head injury.

The incident is still under investigation.