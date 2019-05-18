One juvenile suffers life threatening injury in serious car crash

Three juveniles were involved in a serious car crash Saturday morning in Westminster. Police say a passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.

Vermont State Police say the driver was heading east on Morse Brook Road when they lost control.

Police say they hit a tree, went up a grade of dirt and slammed into another tree which caused "massive crush damage" to the rear passenger area of the vehicle.

The passenger who was wearing a seat belt in the middle back seat suffered a severe, life-threatening head injury. The other passenger suffered minor injuries, the driver was not injured. All juveniles were wearing their seat belt.

Police say speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

