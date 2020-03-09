One man, several animals killed in N.H. fire

A man along with several animals are dead after a fire in Fitzwilliam, New Hampshire.

Fire crews say it started Sunday morning at a home on Royalston Road.

When they got there, crews say there was heavy smoke and a man was already dead. A woman was injured and had to be sent to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

They say one dog was rescued from the fire, but another dog and four cats died in the blaze.

The fire is still under investigation.

Fitzwilliam is just 40 minutes away from Brattleboro.